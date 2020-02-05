The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Cynthia Diane Thompson, 35, of 331 Thompson Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Sheriff D. Street with misdemeanor failure to appear in court for traffic violations. Thompson was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 12, 2020.
Darlene Buchanan, 44, of 53 Wagon Master #1 Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy Z. Huskins with Felony Breaking and Entering, issued by Watauga County. Buchanan was issued a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 21, 2020.
Robert Buchanan, 23, of 53 Wagon Master #1 Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy Z. Huskins with Felony Larceny, Breaking and Entering, issued by Watauga County. Buchanan was issued a $30,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 21, 2020.
Richard Hugh Butler, 61, of Bobwhite Dr. in Burnsville, was charged by Lieutenant D. Holmes with misdemeanor failure to appear in court for driving with license revoked and traffic violations. He was issued a $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 12, 2020.
Summer Ray Phillips, 35, of 83 Ridgecrest Ln. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with misdemeanor defrauding drug/alcohol screen test, resisting public officer, misdemeanor probation violation and felony probation violation. Phillips was issued a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 12, 2020.
Melinda Ledford, 27, of 1797 Humpback Mountain Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy D. LaPlante with Misdemeanor larceny and Felony probation violations. Ledford was issued a $1,500 bond, held for a Post-release hearing and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 12, 2020.
Cory Lee Barns, 31, of 225 Swiss Loop in Burnsville, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with Felony Probation/Parole violations. Barns is being held pending a Post-Release hearing.
Sherry Lynn Flynn, 53, of 219 Vaughn Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy N. Bowman with Felony possession of Methamphetamine, misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia, simple possess SCH IV controlled substance and operate a vehicle with no driver’s license. Flynn was issued a $4,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 12, 2020.
Citations issued, Annabella Santiago Agustin, 36, of 7167 19E Hwy. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy M. Hylemon for driving without a driver’s license. Agustin is scheduled to appear in court on March 11, 2020.
Christopher Shawn Murphy, 49, of 284 Cat Pillow Rd. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy M. Hylemon for driving with license revoked. Murphy is scheduled to appear in court on March 11, 2020.
Jail Record, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 40 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 135 calls for service.
Transports, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 15 prisoner transports.
