The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Kasey Atwood, 19 of McKinney Cove Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy J. Masters with failure to appear in court on traffic-related offenses. Atwood was issued a $6,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 3, 2022.
Michael Lynn Robinson, 27, of Stoe School Rd. in Burnsville, was charged by Lieutenant D. Holmes with failure to appear in Yancey County on traffic-related offenses. Robinson was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 6, 2022.
Travis Carl Laws, 33, of Elbert Ln. in Burnsville, was charged by Deputy J. Masters with failure to appear in court on misdemeanor larceny charges. Laws was issued a $6,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 3, 2022.
Warren Douglas Jackson, 59, of Jackson Ln. in Newland, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with failure to appear in court on felony drug charges. Jackson was issued a $30,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 5, 2022.
Brian Keith Buchanan, 41, of Hawkeye Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Mitchell County Deputies, Spruce Pine PD, NC probation and ATF with felony possession of a firearm by felon, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Buchanan was issued a $30,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 5, 2022.
Angela Hughes, 40, of Mine Creek Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy J. Masters with misdemeanor assault. Hughes was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 6, 2022.
Beverly Rhodes Morrison, 38, of Emerald Ln. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy B. Hollifield with felony possession of methamphetamine. Morrison was issued a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court.
Corey Lawrence Fisher, 41, of Leonard Fisher Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy B. Hollifield with felony possession of methamphetamine. He was issued a $7,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 5, 2022.
Heather Janielle Ingram, 33, of Hamburg Trail in Bakersville, was charged by Mitchell County Deputies, Spruce Pine PD, NC Probation and ATF with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violations. Ingram was issued a $12,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 5, 2022.
Angela Meade Garland, 38, of Bell St. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Mitchell County Deputies, Spruce Pine PD, NC probation and ATF with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violations. Garland was issued a $12,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 5, 2022.
Walter Lee Biddix, 38, of Pine Ave. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Mitchell County Deputies, Spruce Pine PD, NC probation and ATF with second failure to appear in court on traffic-related offenses. Biddix was issued a $3,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 3, 2022.
Citations issued, Holly Nicole Harrell, 37, of Fork Mountain Rd. in Bakersville, was cited by Lieutenant Detective C. Hobson for operating a motor vehicle with license revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia. Harrell is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 2, 2022.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 41 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 116 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 14 prisoner transports for court.
