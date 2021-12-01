The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Robert D. Biddix, 40, of Young Circle in Burnsville, was charged by Deputy N. Bowman with failure to pay child support. Biddix was issued a $6,025 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 15, 2021.
Mark Nicholas Bryson, 30, of Doan Rd. in Weaverville, was charged by Mitchell County Deputies with warrants issued by Buncombe County for habitual felon status, failure to appear in court on misdemeanor larceny and resisting public officer. Bryson was issued a secure bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 29, 2021.
Stephen Putman, 50, of Jones Garland Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Mitchell County Deputies with misdemeanor assault on a female and communicating threats. Putman was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 15, 2021.
Citations issued, Chad Everett Yelton, 44, of 159 Grindstaff Rd. in Bakersville, was cited by Lieutenant Detective C. Hobson for operating a motor vehicle with driver’s license revoked and displaying a fictitious registration number plate. Yelton is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 5, 2022.
Johnny Wayne Hoilman, 54, of Golf Drive in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy Z. Huskins for operating a motor vehicle while displaying a fictitious number plate. Hoilman is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 5, 2022.
Paul Andrew Gross, 50, of Crosswite Ln. in Erwin, Tenn., was cited by Deputy L. Tipton for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Gross is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 5, 2022.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 38 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 133 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had five prisoner transports for court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.