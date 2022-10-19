The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Shane Eric English, 41, of Bakersville, was charged by Captain C. Hobson with failure to pay child support and failure to appear in Buncombe County Court. English was issued a $333 bond and is scheduled to appear in court.
Shannon Wade Buchanan, 36, of Bakersville, was charged by Deputy T. Gunter with felony probation violations. Buchanan was issued a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court.
Tiffany Nicole Church, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy L. Tipton with failure to appear in Mitchell County Court and failure to appear in Avery County Court on traffic-related offenses. Church was issued a secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court.
Jonathan Dale Wise, 31, of Bakersville, was charged by Deputy L. Tipton with driving with license revoked. Wise was issued a secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court.
Ashley Nicole Wyatt, 28, of Bakersville, was charged by Detective J. Masters with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violations. Wyatt was issued a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 2, 2022.
Michelle Statler, 52, of Bakersville, was charged by Detective J. Masters with possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Statler was issued a $40,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 2, 2022.
Tucker Jones, 31, of Burnsville, was charged by Detective J. Masters with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jones was issued a $15,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 2, 2022.
Citations issued, Juan Magana Guerrero, 46, of Burnsville, was cited by Deputy A. Renfro for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration number plate knowing the same to be expired. Guerrero is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 2, 2022.
Rebecca Hoilman, 42, of Bakersville, was cited by Detective J. Masters for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s driver license was revoked. Hoilman is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 2, 2022.
Shane Eric English, 41, of Bakersville, was cited by Captain C. Hobson for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s drivers’ license was revoked. English is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 12, 2022.
Melisa Diane Carmney, 39, of Bakersville, was cited by Deputy A. Renfro for operating a motor vehicle while displaying a fictitious number plate, knowing the same to be fictitious and expired registration. Carmney is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 2, 2022.
Penny Styles Forbes, 52, of Marion, was cited by Deputy B. Hollifield for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s drivers’ license was revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia. Forbes is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 2, 2022.
Justin Michael Thornton, 25, of Burnsville, was cited by Deputy C. Laundress for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration number plate, knowing the same to be expired. Thornton is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 2, 2022.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 30 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 176 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 11 transports.
