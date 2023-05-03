The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Charles Michael Hale, 31, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with misdemeanor assault on a female, probation violations and a post release warrant. He was issued 48 hours of secure hold and $10,000 bond. Hale is scheduled to appear in court on May 22, 2023.
Andrew Greene, 43, of Bakersville, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with misdemeanor failure to appear in court, felony failure to appear in court and probation violations. Greene was issued a $35,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 3, 2023.
Citations issued, Zachary Scott Ledford, 22, of Old Fort, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle, while displaying a revoked registration number plate, knowing the same to be revoked. Ledford is scheduled to appear in court on June 7, 2023.
Charles Lee Hoilman, 52, of Bakersville, was cited by Deputy L. Tipton for operating a motor vehicle, without having in full force effect the financial responsibility, required by law. Hoilman is scheduled to appear in court on June 7, 2023.
Martha Elizabeth Stamey, 37, of Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy L. Tipton for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked. Stamey is scheduled to appear in court on July 23, 2023.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 21 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities. The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 6 inmate transports for this period.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 160 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 9 transports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.