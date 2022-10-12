The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Ashley Nicole Wyatt, 28, of Bakersville, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with misdemeanor probation violations. Wyatt was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 2, 2022.
Penny Lynn Forbes, 52, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with second degree trespassing. Forbes was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 3, 2022.
Genevieve Morgan, 42, of Bakersville, was charged by Detective J. Masters with failure to appear in court. Morgan was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 2, 2022.
Raymond Crowder, 48, of homeless, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with felony probation violations and failure to pay child support. Crowder was issued a $10,263 bond and is scheduled to appear in court.
Christa Elizabeth Daniels, 30, of Bakersville, was charged by Deputy B. Hollifield with misdemeanor misuse of 911. Daniels was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 2, 2022.
Gregory Lee Morgan, 40, of Bakersville, was charged by Deputy C. Laundress with felony larceny and felony remove/dest/deact/compo. Morgan was issued a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 2, 2022.
Samantha Marie Johnson, 40, of Marion, was charged by Deputy B. Hollifield with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Johnson was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 2, 2022.
Citations issued, Juan Magana Guerrero, 46, of Burnsville, was cited by Deputy A. Renfro for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration number plate knowing the same to be expired. Guerrero is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 2, 2022.
Rebecca Hoilman, 42, of Bakersville, was cited by Detective J. Masters for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s driver license was revoked. Hoilman is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 2, 2022.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 27 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 164 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 10 transports.
