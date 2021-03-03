The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Betty Jo Webb, 54, of 4076 Three Mile Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with misdemeanor probation violation and defrauding a drug screen. Webb was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 24, 2021.
Justin Michael Carpenter, 31, of 10 Smiley Way in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy J. Masters with Felony simple possession. Carpenter was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 24, 2021.
Travis Carl Laws, 32, of 10 Elbert Ln. in Burnsville, was charged by Deputy D. Buchanan with misdemeanor larceny. Laws was issued a $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 24, 2021.
Matthew Tom Errickson, 29, of 3705 Seven Mile Ridge Rd. in Burnsville, was charged by Deputy D. Buchanan with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia. Errickson was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 24, 2021.
Lisa Buchanan Garcia, 40, of 167 Jakes Branch Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy D. Buchanan with felony possession of Methamphetamine and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia. Garcia was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 24, 2021.
James Brown, 36, of 44 Wagon Master #3 in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy A. Duncan with misdemeanor assault on a female. Brown was placed in 48 hours’ secure custody and is scheduled to appear in court on March 24, 2021.
Citations issued, Phillip Kalum Franklin, 32, of 124 Duke Franklin Rd. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s drivers’ license was revoked. Franklin is scheduled to appear in court on March 24, 2021.
Bradley Edwards, 32, of 1244 Horton Hill Rd. in Burnsville, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration plate, knowing the same to be expired. Edwards is scheduled to appear in court on March 24, 2021.
Alexandria Oliver, 30, of 207 Clayton Greene Rd. in Boone, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for transporting a child less than eight years of age and less than 80 lbs. without having the child properly secured in a weight appropriate child passenger restraint system. Oliver is scheduled to appear in court on March 24, 2021.
Lisa Buchanan Garcia, 40, of 167 Jakes Branch Rd. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s drivers’ license was revoked and while displaying an expired registration plate, knowing the same to be expired. Garcia is scheduled to appear in court on March 24, 2021.
Jonathan Ponder, 37, of 2603 Slagle Rd. in Bakersville, was cited by Deputy Z. Huskins for operating a motor vehicle without being licensed as a driver by the division of motor vehicle and while displaying an expired registration plate, knowing the same to be expired. Ponder is scheduled to appear in court on April 21, 2021.
Ricky Allen Thompson, 37, of 461 Linville St. in Newland, was cited by Deputy Z. Huskins for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration plate, knowing the same to be expired. Thompson is scheduled to appear in court on April 21, 2021.
Brittany Mercedes Morrison, 23, of 337 Mollies Branch Rd. in Newland, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle while displaying a registration plate, knowing the same to be revoked. Morrison is scheduled to appear in court on April 21, 2021.
Isaiah William Manis, 24, of 272 Ollis Rd. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle without having registered the vehicle with the Division of Motor Vehicles. Manis is scheduled to appear in court on March 24, 2021.
Scotty Ray Sparks, 27, of 60 Woody Acres Way in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle without being licensed as a driver by the Division of Motor Vehicles. Sparks is scheduled to appear in court on April 21, 2021.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 33 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 174 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 9 inmate transports and 5 prisoner transports for court.
