The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
William Dyer, 43, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Lieutenant D. Holmes with felony probation violations. Dyer was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 12, 2023.
Bryan Scott McFalls, 50, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Lieutenant D. Holmes with failure to pay child support. McFalls was issued a $403 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 22, 2023.
Justin Bradley Johnson, 34, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Lieutenant D. Holmes with failure to pay child support. Johnson was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 22, 2023.
Jeremy Dean Allen, 43, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy T. Silvers with failure to appear in Rutherford County Court on misdemeanor charges. Allen was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 11, 2023.
Jacqueline Marie Melley, 45, of Burnsville, was charged by Deputy T. Silvers with misdemeanor probation violations and misdemeanor charges issued by Yancey County. Melley was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 22, 2023.
Holly Silvers Downer, 37, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy N. Bowman with second-degree trespass. Downer was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 12, 2023.
Citations issued: Dawn Marie Hoyle, 40 of NC, was cited by Deputy Z. Huskins for misdemeanor shoplifting/concealment of goods. Hoyle is scheduled to appear in court on May 3, 2023.
Jason D. Quinn Jr., 66, of Spruce Pine, was cited by Lieutenant Detective A. Beam for operating a motor vehicle without being licensed as a driver by the division of motor vehicles and displaying a fictitious license number plate, knowing the same to be fictitious. Quinn is scheduled to appear in court on May 3, 2023.
Steven Wayne Putman, 51, of Bakersville, was cited by Deputy L. Tipton for operating a motor vehicle, while displaying a fictitious number plate, knowing the same to be fictitious, with an altered registration number plate and without having in full force effect the financial responsibility required by law. Putman is scheduled to appear in court on May 3, 2023.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 22 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities. The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 5 inmate transports for this period.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 122 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 12 transports.
