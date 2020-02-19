The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Daryl Lynn Sparks, of 119 White Rock Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Buncombe County Deputies with failure to appear in court on possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations issued by Mitchell County. Sparks was issued a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 19, 2020.
Danielle Nicole Gunter, 21, of 204 West Mountain Dr. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with misdemeanor probation violations. Gunter was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 11, 2020.
Gregory Lee Morgan Jr., 37, of 863 White Oak Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with misdemeanor probation violations. Morgan was ordered to serve two days secure confinement.
Rickey Bennett, 60, of Hamburg Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy R. Bishop with misdemeanor assault on a female. Bennett was issued 48 hours secure custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 27, 2020.
Regina Susan Salts, no age provided, of 1518 NC 261 in Bakersville, was charged by Mitchell County Deputies with failure to appear in court on misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Salts was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 11, 2020.
Citations issued, Ginger Garland, 52, of 43 Lynn Dr. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy N. Bowman for driving without full force insurance and expired registration. Garland is scheduled to appear in court on March 11, 2020.
David Lee Williams, 30, of 14080 North East Hwy 315 in Fort McCoy, Fla., was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for driving without full force insurance. Williams is scheduled to appear in court on March 11, 2020.
Dustin Levi Pearson, 21, of 190 Triple J Park in Marion, was charged by Deputy D. Buchanan with an expired registration. Pearson is scheduled to appear in court on March 11, 2020.
Jail Record, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 39 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 189 calls for service.
Transports, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 16 documented prisoner transports. Due to court security, certain transport is undocumented.
