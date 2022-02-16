The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Billy Phillip Hoyle, of 195 Hamburg Rd., in Bakersville, was charged by Mitchell County Deputies who took custody of Hoyle from Yancey County for failure to appear in court on misdemeanor charges and warrant for arrest for animal abandonment. Hoyle was issued a $7,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 2, 2022.
Tabitha Lynn Callahan, 38, of 226 Polly Hollow Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with failure to appear in court on misdemeanor charges. Callahan was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 2, 2022.
James Arthur Gouge Jr., 39, of 5252 North Hwy 226 in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with four counts of assault on a female. Gouge was issued a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 2, 2022.
Keith Davis, 36, of 162 Jones Garland Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with second degree trespass. Davis was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 2, 2022.
Citations issued, Angela R. Greene, 38, of 1833 Humpback Mountain Rd. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle without having in full force effect the financial responsibility required by law and displaying a revoked license plate. Greene is scheduled to appear in court on April 6, 2022.
Megan Brittany Miller, 34, of 21 Rabbit Hop Rd. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy L. Tipton for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration number plate, knowing the same to be expired and a revoked driver’s license. Miller is scheduled to appear in court on April 6, 2022.
Ontareus Siler, 25, of 830 St. Rd. in Marion, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor while displaying a fictitious number plate, knowing the same to be fictitious. Siler is scheduled to appear in court on April 6, 2022.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 44 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 166 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 8 prisoner transports for court.
