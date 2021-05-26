The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jonathan Scott Carpenter, 38, of Franklin Town Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy J. Masters with misdemeanor failure to appear in court on wildlife-related offenses. He was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 1, 2021.
Johnny Wayne Hoilman, 53, of 73 Stewart Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy J. Masters with misdemeanor second degree trespassing. Hoilman was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 16, 2021.
Michelle Zita Lee, 31, of 800 Miller Branch Rd. in Mars Hill, was charged by Deputy N. Bowman with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon. Lee was issued a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 16, 2021.
Bradley Austin Blankenship, 31, of 91 Calvin Dr. Lot 10 in Nebo, was charged by Deputy N. Bowman with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia and carrying concealed weapon. Blankenship was issued a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 16, 2021.
Christopher Andrew McMahan, 32, of 274 Chinquapin Drive in Burnsville, was charged by Deputy N. Bowman with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon. McMahan was issued a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 16, 2021. He was also arrested for felony possession of stolen goods /property issued for Yancey County. McMahan was issued a $15,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court in June 2021.
Daniel Lee Ingram, 33, of 2976 Hanging Rock Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Sheriff Donald Street with misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle with a revoked driver’s license, fictitious number plate knowing the same to be fictitious and without having in full force effect the financial liability required by law. Ingram was issued a $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 18, 2021. He was also arrested for outstanding warrants issued by Catawba County for failure to appear in court on misdemeanor domestic criminal trespass, injury to personal property and domestic violence protective order violation. Ingram was issued a $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 16, 2021.
Citations issued, Jamie Lee Pock, 45, of 72 Styles Rd. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Lieutenant Detective C. Hobson for operating a motor vehicle with driver’s license revoked. Pock is scheduled to appear in court on June 16, 2021.
Chad Everette Yelton, 43, of 159 Grindstaff Rd. in Bakersville, was cited by Lieutenant Detective C. Hobson for operating a motor vehicle with driver’s license revoked. Yelton is scheduled to appear in court on June 16, 2021.
Hazel Spring Conklin, 41, of 265 Ingram Ln. in Newland, was cited by Deputy M. Hylemon for operating a motor vehicle with driver’s license revoked. Conklin is scheduled to appear in court on June 16, 2021.
Robin Montgomery, 54, of 1785 Licklog Rd. in Newland, was cited by Deputy Z. Huskins for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration number plate, knowing the same to expired. Montgomery is scheduled to appear in court on July 28, 2021.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 37 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 108 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 8 prisoner transports for court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.