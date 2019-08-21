The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Darrell Dewayne Forbes Jr., 30, of 9 Old Hall Store Road in Spruce Pine, was charged with assault on a female by Lt. J.D. Holmes. Forbes is being held in jail for 48 hours on domestic violence, and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 28, 2019.
Jackie Lee Holtsclaw, 35, of 1071 Tempie Mountain Road in Spruce Pine, was charged with failure to pay child support by Deputy D.S. Buchanan. Holtsclaw is being held in jail on a $6,592 cash bond, and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 11, 2019.
Johnny Eastman Cox, 40, of 3154 Icard School Road in Connelly Springs, was charged with failure to pay child support by Deputy W.R. Hobson. Cox was released on a $250 cash bond, and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 10, 2019.
Jamie Ellis Waycaster, 40, no address given, was charged with failure to pay child support by Deputy W.R. Hobson. Waycaster is being held in jail on a $725 cash bond, and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 9, 2019.
David Metcalf, 31, of 10004 NC 80 in Bakersville, was charged with parole violation by Deputy W.R. Hobson. Metcalf is being held in jail without bond pending parole hearing.
Cortnie Hensley Carpenter, 37, of 487 Ridge Road in Spruce Pine, was charged with failing to appear on driving while license revoked and possession of a fictitious license by Deputy R.B. Bishop. Carpenter was released on a $300 secured bond, and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 28, 2019.
Harold Dean Ingram, 39, of 704 Franklintown Road in Spruce Pine, was charged with assault on a female and communicating threats by Deputy Z.S. Huskins. Ingram is being held in jail for 48 hours on domestic violence, and is scheduled to appear to appear in court on Aug. 28, 2019.
Christa Lee Gouge, 31, of 74 Chapel Street in Spruce Pine, was charged with failure to appear on misdemeanor child abuse by Deputy N.W. Bowman. Gouge is being held in jail on a $25,000 secured bond, and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 28, 2019.
Citations issued:
Isiaiah Nathaniel Buchanan, of 69 Hill Top Lane in Spruce Pine, was cited for open container of alcoholic beverage in the passenger area by Lt. J.D. Holmes.
Darrell Dwayne Forbes, of 9 Old Store Road in Spruce Pine, was cited for simple possession of marijuana by Deputy N.W. Bowman.
Transports, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 11 transports to McDowell County Jail.
Jail record, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 55 inmates in McDowell County Jail.
Calls for Service, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 159 calls for service.
