The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Denise Anne Dockery, 63, of 53 Franklin Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged with misdemeanor larceny by Deputy T. Silvers. Dockery was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 23, 2019.
Jay Dee Cooke III, 41, of 53 Franklin Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged with misdemeanor larceny by Deputy T. Silvers. Cooke was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 23, 2019.
Justin Conley, 35, of 170 Gage Branch Rd. in Bakersville, was charged with probation violations by Deputy T. Silvers. He was confined in the McDowell County Jail.
Richard Alan Florian, 31, of 44 Salamander Rd. in Green Mountain, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, and failure to appear on traffic-related offenses by Deputy N. Bowman. Florian was issued a $14,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 23, 2019.
Kegan Scott Boone, 31, of 23 Ridge Crest Dr. Apt. R in Spruce Pine, was charged with failure to appear on traffic-related offenses by Deputy N. Bowman. Boone was issued a $2,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 23, 2019.
Malinda Jane Ledford, 27, of 75 George McKinney Cir. in Spruce Pine, was charged with failure to appear on traffic-related offenses. Ledford was issued a $3,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 23, 2019.
Alvin Clawson, 47, of 229 Oak Ave. in Spruce Pine, was charged with failure to appear on traffic-related offenses by Deputy N. Bowman. Clawson was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 23, 2019.
Susan Cooke Hoyle, 48, of 195 Hamburg Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged with failure to appear on traffic-related offenses by Detective A. Beam. Hoyle was issued a $3,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 23, 2019.
Shannon Yelton, 41, of 554 Tom’s Creek Rd. in Bakersville, was charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle by Lieutenant D. Holmes. Yelton was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 23, 2019.
Carolyn Elaine Green, 51, of 1187 NC 226 in Spruce Pine, was charged with misdemeanor possession of stolen property by Detective S. Hughes. Green was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 23, 2019.
Krista Danielle Rainey, 31, of 54 Deer Park Loop in Spruce Pine, was charged with failure to appear on felony possession of stolen motor vehicle and traffic-related offenses by Deputy D. Buchanan. Rainey was issued a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 23, 2019.
Citations issued — Amber Lowery, 39, of 947 Tempie Mountain Road in Spruce Pine, was cited for operating a motor without insurance. Lowery is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 23, 2019.
Transports, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 9 prisoner transports.
Jail record, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 42 inmates in McDowell County Jail.
Calls for service, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 279 calls for service.
