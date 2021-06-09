The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Lee Hoilman, 51, of 858 Saylor Lake Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Lieutenant J. Holmes with misdemeanor simple assault. He was issued $1,500 bond and scheduled to appear in court on 6/16/2021.
Anthony Taylor Fox, 21, of 1025 Cherrybrook Ct. in Kannapolis, was charged by Lieutenant J. English with warrants issued by Rowan County on two counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense, larceny after break/enter, possession stolen goods/property, breaking and entering. Fox was issued a $16,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on June 3, 2021.
Timothy Joe Shoemaker, 43, of 610 Holiness Church Rd. in Wilkesboro, was charged by Detective A. Beam with warrants issued by Surry County on felony obtain property by false pretense, misdemeanor possess stolen goods/property and larceny, warrants issued by Wilkes County for misdemeanor resisting public officer and failure to appear in Wilkes County court on driving offenses, and warrants issued by Mitchell County for misdemeanor resisting public officer and carrying concealed weapon. Shoemaker was issued a $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 16, 2021.
Gaston Astello Muniz, 40, of 475 Yancey St. in Marion, was charged by Deputy J. Masters with failure to pay child support. Muniz was issued a $5,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on June 2, 2021.
Brandon Lee Carver, 31, of 170 Wehler Mtn. Dr. in Marshall, was charged by Deputy A. Duncan with warrants issued by Madison County for failure to appear in court on drug related offenses. Carver was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 15, 2021.
Keith Davis, 35, of 15 Crabtree Acres in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy J. Masters with failure to appear in Yancey County Court on misdemeanor larceny charges. Davis was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 17, 2021.
Tamara Gaye Hoyle, 37, of 839 Upper Hanging Rock Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy J. Masters with failure to appear in Yancey County Court on traffic related offenses. Hoyle was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 16, 2021.
Brandon Vincent Hoilman, 24, of 92 Cliff Buchanan Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Lieutenant J. Holmes with misdemeanor simple assault. Hoilman was issued a $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 16, 2021.
Juanita Hoilman, 32, of 858 Saylor Lake Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Lieutenant J. Holmes with misdemeanor simple assault. Hoilman was issued a $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 16, 2021.
James Boyd Woodard, Jr., 25, of 1219 Carbon City Rd. in Morganton, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with felony simple possession, misdemeanor possession drug paraphernalia, fictitious information to officer, resisting public officer, assault government official and outstanding warrants issued by Burke County for misdemeanor larceny. Woodard was issued a $23,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 16, 2021.
Timothy Earl Ray, 51, of 45 Baccus Siding Rd. in Green Mountain, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with felony possession of firearm by convicted felon. Ray was issued a $15,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 16, 2021.
Jonathan Webster Jenkins, 46, of 317 Hughes Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with failure to appear in court on traffic related offenses. Jenkins was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 16, 2021.
Jonathan William Ponder, 37, of 2603 Slagle Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy B. Hollifield with failure to appear in court on traffic related offenses. Ponder was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 16, 2021.
Citations issued, Johnny Dearil Gouge, 59, of 481 Gouge Cove Rd. in Bakersville, was cited by Deputy J. Masters for operating a motor vehicle without being licensed for the type of or class of vehicle being driven and displaying a registration number plate knowing the same to be fictitious. Gouge is scheduled to appear in court on June 25, 2021.
Anthony Taylor Fox, 21, of 1025 Cherrybrook Ct. in Kannapolis, was cited by Lieutenant J. English for possession of less than half ounce of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Fox is scheduled to appear in court on July 28, 2021.
Miguel Angel Garcia Cruz, 38, of 109 Wagon Master Rd. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy D. LaPlante for operating a motor vehicle without being licensed as a driver by the division of motor vehicles. Cruz is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 25, 2021.
Cruz Alberto Praclo Cohenete, 30, of Hidden Creek Way in Bakersville, was cited by Lieutenant J. English for operating a motor vehicle without being licensed as a driver by the division of motor vehicles. Cohenete is scheduled to appear in court on June 16, 2021.
J. Jesus Macias Cucue, 49, of 51 Summit St. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy D. LaPlante for operating a motor vehicle without being licensed as a driver by the division of motor vehicles. Cucue is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 25, 2021.
Rogelio Juarez-Queriapa, 48, of 74 Town and Country Ln. in Burnsville, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle without being licensed as a driver by the division of motor vehicles. Juarez-Queriapa is scheduled to appear in court on July 28, 2021.
Shannon Nicole Blalock, 27, of 25 Deer Tack Ln. in Burnsville, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration number plate, knowing the same to be expired. Blalock is scheduled to appear in court on July 28, 2021.
Jacob Edward Finley, 44, of 89 Still Forest Dr. in Marion, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked. Finley is scheduled to appear in court on July 28, 2021.
Daniel Benfield Lewis, 65, of 54 Sullins Branch Rd. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle without having in full force effect the financial responsibility required by law. Lewis is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 25, 2021.
Dillon Wayne Ayers, 27, of Bakersville, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked. Ayers is scheduled to appear in court on June 16, 2021.
Jeremiah Miller, 44, of 950 Double Island Rd. in Burnsville, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for misdemeanor possession of Schedule II controlled substance. Miller is scheduled to appear on court on Aug. 25, 2021.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 38 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 153 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 8 prisoner transports for court.
