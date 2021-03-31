The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Charles Michael Foster, 41, of 143 Flat Rock Circle in Spruce Pine, was charged by Lieutenant J. English with felony possession of methamphetamine and two counts of misdemeanor simple possession of Schedule II controlled substance. Foster was issued a $7,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 21, 2021.
Kenseisha Rene Johnson, 22, of 356 John M. Ward Rd. in Lexington, was charged by Deputy N. Bowman with failure to appear in Iredell County court on traffic-related offenses. Johnson was issued a $3,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 21, 2021.
Austin Schleif, 21, of 560 Odoms Chapel Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Lieutenant Detective C. Hobson with operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked. Schleif was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 21, 2021.
Alston Haskell Price, 26, of 228 Valley View Dr. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with failure to appear in court on misdemeanor assault on a female. Price was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 21, 2021.
Justin Michael Carpenter, 30, of 2210 Millers Gap Hwy. in Newland, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with failure to appear in court on felony simple possession. Carpenter was issued a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court.
Betty Jo Webb, 54, of 4076 Three Mile Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with defrauding a drug screen. Webb was sentenced to 90 days misdemeanor confinement.
Alan Denilson Garcia, 22, of 9360 NC 80 in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy D. Buchanan with possession with intent sell/deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and order for arrest issued for Avery County. Garcia was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 21, 2021.
Ronald Wince Riddle, 41, of 508 Hanna Branch Rd. in Burnsville, was charged by Captain R. Wiseman by felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substance. Riddle was issued a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 21, 2021.
Citations issued, Austin Schleif, 21, of 560 Odoms Chapel Rd. in Bakersville, was cited by Lieutenant Detective C. Hobson for operating a motor vehicle while displaying a fictitious number plate, knowing the same to be fictitious and without having in full force and effect the financial responsibility required by the State of North Carolina. Schleif is scheduled to appear in court on April 21, 2021.
John Clyde Shuman, 26, of 195 Celo Street in Burnsville, was cited by Deputy Z. Huskins for possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Shuman is scheduled to appear in court on May 19, 2021.
Tyler Crowder, 27, of 70 Gary Gwyn Rd. in Elk Park, was cited by Deputy Z. Huskins for operating a motor vehicle without having in full force and effect the financial responsibility required by the State of North Carolina and failure to register the vehicle with the division of motor vehicles. Crowder is scheduled to appear in court May 19, 2021.
Melissa Johnson, 41, of 124 Fleming Ave. in Marion, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle while displaying a fictitious number plate, knowing the same to be fictitious and without having in full force and effect the financial responsibility required by the State of North Carolina. Johnson is scheduled to appear in court on April 21, 2021.
Dillon Wayne Ayers, 27, of 337 Murdock Rd. in Bakersville, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked and for displaying a fictitious number plate, knowing the same to be fictitious. Ayers is scheduled to appear in court on April 21, 2021.
Andrew Paul Jackson, 21, of 1021 Hughes Gap Rd. in Bakersville, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked and without having in full force and effect the financial responsibility required by the State of North Carolina. Jackson is scheduled to appear in court on April 21, 2021.
Anthony Sean Bullock, 30, of 210 Matthew Gwyn Ln. in Elk Park, was cited by Deputy B. Hollifield for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked. Bullock is scheduled to appear in court on May 19, 2021.
Angela Beam, 38, of 1833 Humpback Mountain Rd. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy Z. Huskins for operating a motor vehicle without having a registration number plate assigned by the division of motor vehicles. Beam is scheduled to appear in court on May 19, 2021.
Heaven Umberger, 26, of 3528 Grapevine Rd. in Marshall, was cited by Deputy Z. Huskins for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration plate on the vehicle, knowing the same to be expired. Umberger is scheduled to appear in court on May 19, 2021.
Austin Seth Bennet, 25, of 101 Rhododendron Cir. in Bakersville, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle while displaying a number registration plate, knowing the same to be revoked. Bennet is scheduled to appear in court on April 21, 2021.
Lisa Blankenship Webb, 51, of 54 Deer Park Loop in Spruce Pine, was cited by Lieutenant D. Holmes for operating a motor vehicle without being licensed as a driver by the division of motor vehicles. Webb is scheduled to appear in court on June 16, 2021.
Anthony Sean Bullock, 30, of 210 Matthew Gwyn Ln. in Elk Park, was cited by Deputy D. LaPlante for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked. Bullock is scheduled to appear in court on April 21, 2021.
Alan Denilson Garcia, 22, of 9360 NC 80 in Bakersville, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle with driver’s license revoked. Garcia is scheduled to appear in court on April 21, 2021.
Jared Austin Greene, 25, of 44 Green Cove Rd. in Bakersville, was cited by Deputy B. Hollifield for operating a motor vehicle without being licensed as a driver by the division of motor vehicles. Greene is scheduled to appear in court on May 19, 2021.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 29 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 172 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 6 prisoner transports for court.
