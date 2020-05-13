The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Eric Eugene Houck, 42, of 55 Trails Inn in Marion, was charged by Mitchell County Deputies with traffic-related offenses for outstanding warrants issued from McDowell County. Houck is scheduled to appear in McDowell County Court on June 8, 2020.
Brenda Whitson, 30, of 16 Roan Acres Drive in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy N. Bowman with failure to appear in court on misdemeanor larceny, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor probation violations. Whitson was issued a $22,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 11, 2020.
Johnny Dearil Gouge, 58, of 481 Gouge Cove Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy R. Bishop with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Gouge was issued a $6,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 3, 2020.
Shannon Wade Buchanan, 34, of 18 White Oak Crossing in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy R. Bishop with misdemeanor simple assault. Buchanan was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 3, 2020.
Justin Daniel Pfouts, 30, of Ridge Road in Spruce Pine, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance (two counts), felony possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Pfouts was issued a $16,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 3, 2020.
Citations issued, Austin Wayne Radford, 22, of 272 Quail Hollow Drive in Marion, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for driving with a revoked driver’s license. Radford is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 5, 2020.
Samuel Van Grindstaff, 34, of 75 Jakes Branch Rd. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for driving with a revoked driver’s license, without due caution or circumspection at a speed or in a manner as to endanger persons or property, operating a vehicle with a fictitious license plate and without insurance. Grindstaff is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 5, 2020.
Jonathan Scott Carpenter, 36, of 705 Ed Young Rd. in Burnsville, was cited by Deputy R. Bishop for expired registration. Carpenter is scheduled to appear in court on July 1, 2020.
Casey Joe Caloway, 33, of 1081 Parkview Drive in Gastonia, was cited by Deputy Z. Huskins for possession of an open container in the passenger area of a motor vehicle. Caloway is scheduled to appear in court on June 3, 2020.
Gina Pate, 29, of 109 Fair Ground Street in Spruce Pine was cited by Deputy Z. Huskins for expired registration. Pate is scheduled to appear in court on June 3, 2020.
Eric Eugene Houck, 42, of 55 Trails Inn in Marion was cited by Deputy N. Bowman for driving with a revoked driver’s license. Houck is scheduled to appear in court on June 3, 2020.
Johnny Dearil Gouge, 58, of 481 Gouge Cove Rd. in Bakersville, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a vehicle with a fictitious license plate and consuming alcohol while operating a motor vehicle. Gouge is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 5, 2020.
Jail Record, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 32 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 119 calls for service.
Transports, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had four prisoner transports.
