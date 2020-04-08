The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Carla Jolene Carpenter, 46, of 1012 Isaacs Branch Rd. in Newland, was charged by Detective A. Beam with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of Schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in court on misdemeanor probation violations. Carpenter was issued a $13,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 6, 2020.
Warren Douglas Jackson, 58, of 193 Jackson Ln. in Plumtree, was charged by Detective A. Beam with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of Schedule II controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Jackson was issued $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 6, 2020.
Citations issued, No citations were issued during this period.
Jail Record, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 35 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 66 calls for service.
Transports, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office no prisoner transports.
