The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Martin Ray Robinson, 29, of 80 Hidden Creek Way in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy J. Masters with misdemeanor assault on a female and violation of court order. Robinson was issued a $1,000 bond, was placed in 48 hours domestic violence hold, and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 2, 2020.
Andrew Floyd Willis, no age provided, of 90 Ebenezer Rd. in Old Fort was charged by Yancey County Deputies with outstanding Mitchell County warrants for failure to appear in court of misdemeanor larceny. Willis was issued a $3,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 2, 2020.
Taniese Wallace, 41, of 1028 Hicks Chapel Loop in Marion, was charged by Deputy N. Bowman with felony probation violations, misdemeanor simple possess SCH CS and misdemeanor larceny. Wallace was issued a $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 8, 2020.
Eric Dewayne Roberts, 33, of 524 Crimson Laurel Way in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy J. Masters with misdemeanor two counts of intoxicated and disruptive and resisting public officer. Roberts was issued a $2,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 2, 2020.
Trenton Lee Gouge, 44, of 3968 Snow Creek Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy T. Silvers with misdemeanor probation violations. Gouge was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 27, 2021.
Citations issued, Cynthia Vance Sams, 52, of 232 Dix Creek Rd. in Leicester, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked. Sams is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 27, 2021.
Michael Christian Timothy Robinson, 27, of 15 Deer Park Loop in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration plate on the vehicle, knowing the same to be expired, possession of less than 0.5 oz. of marijuana, and possession and use of paraphernalia to store marijuana. Robinson is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 27, 2021.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 37 inmates in McDowell County Jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 205 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had three inmate transports.
