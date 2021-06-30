The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Audra Biddix Masters, 57, of 165 Beaver Creek Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for a controlled substance, simple possession, misdemeanor three counts of possession of marijuana paraphernalia and simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. Masters is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 17, 2021.
Clifford Ali Biddix, 23, of 321 Biddix Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II controlled substance, maintain vehicle/dwelling place for a controlled substance, larceny after break and enter and misdemeanor possession drug paraphernalia. Biddix was issued a $70,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 28, 2021.
Katlyn Nicole Stewart, 32, of 541 Church of God Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Captain R.V. Wiseman with misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Stewart was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 28, 2021.
Tiffany Slater, 28, of 13 Reid St. in Burnsville, was charged by Deputy D. LaPlante with failure to appear in court on misdemeanor shoplifting charges. Slater was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 28, 2021.
Darren Lee Hughes, 31, of 145 East Wilamenia St. in Marion, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with failure to appear in court on misdemeanor larceny charges. Hughes was issued a $7,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 27, 2021.
Summer Broadbent Carpenter, 42, of 349 Fairground St. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy A. Duncan with failure to appear in court on felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor assault and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. Carpenter was issued a $40,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 28, 2021.
Citations issued, Stefan Cole Westall, 35, of 5454 State Hwy. 80 in Burnsville, was cited by Captain R.V. Wiseman for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration number plate, knowing the same to be expired and expired electronic safety inspection. Westall is scheduled to appear in court on July 28, 2021.
Teresa Bunten, 56, of 5101 Cane Creek Rd. in Bakersville, was cited by Deputy B. Hollifield with operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration number plate, knowing the same to be expired. Bunten is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 22, 2021.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 46 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 167 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 12 prisoner transports for court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.