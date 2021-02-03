The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Tristian Jeter Henson, 22, of 949 Wyatt Town Rd. in Burnsville, was charged by Deputy D. Gunter with failure to appear in court on misdemeanor carrying concealed gun. Henson was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 24, 2021.
Jose Andres Castillo, 20, of 202 Locust Locust St. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy D. Buchanan with driving while impaired. Castillo was issued a $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 24, 2021.
Brandy Marie Blankenship, 30, of 25 Daisy Ave. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy A. Duncan with misdemeanor assault government official/employee and resisting a public officer. Blankenship was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 24, 2021.
Andrew Todd Hall, 39, of 137 Lakeside Dr. in Marion, was charged by Deputy D. Buchanan with misdemeanor possess marijuana up to 0.5 oz. and two counts of possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Hall was issued a $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 21, 2021..
Melissa Ann Elingwood, 31, of 68 Clover View Dr. in Marion, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with misdemeanor probation violations, McDowell County warrants for breaking and entering. Elingwood was sentenced to three days of secure custody, issued a $5,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 17, 2021.
Johnny Wayne Hoilman, 53, of 575 Golf Dr. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with misdemeanor probation violations. Hoilman was sentenced to three days of secure custody.
Trevor Monroe Miller, 30, of 3236 NC 197 in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with misdemeanor assault on a female. Miller was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 24, 2021.
Alexander Gabriel Cain, 23, of 1067 Ridge Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with misdemeanor injury to personal property. Cain was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 22, 2021.
Citations issued, Jose Andres Castillo, 20, of 202 Locust St. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle without being licensed as a driver by the Division of Motor Vehicles, possession of an open container, an alcoholic beverage in the passenger area of a motor vehicle and consume alcohol under the age of 21. Castillo is scheduled to appear in court on March 24, 2021.
Theresa Sanders Lewis, 52, of 38 High Cliff Dr. in Green Mountain, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration plate on the vehicle, knowing the same to expired. Lewis is scheduled to appear in court on March 24, 2021.
Heaven Umberger, 26, of 3528 Grapevine Rd. in Marshall, was cited by Deputy T. Silvers for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration plate on the vehicle, knowing the same to expired. Umberger is scheduled to appear in court on March 24, 2021.
Trey Arron Burleson, 25, of 76 Paradise Hill Lane in Newland, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration plate on the vehicle, knowing the same to expired. Burleson is scheduled to appear in court on March 24, 2021.
Tony Allen Johnson, 38, of 3776 Pennsylvania Ave. in Lenoir, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s drivers’ license was revoked for an impairing driving revocation. Johnson is scheduled to appear in court on March 24, 2021.
Jeffery Scott Hicks, 37, of 301 Franklin Village Rd. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy Z. Huskins for operating a motor vehicle while displaying a registration number plate, knowing the same to be revoked. Hicks is scheduled to appear in court on April 21, 2021.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 35 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 146 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 18 inmate transports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.