The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jerry Mitchell Banks, 52, of 249 Upper Cub Creek Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with Felony probation violations. Banks was issued a no bond and is scheduled for a probation hearing.
Christopher Todd Burnette, 41, of 64 Lynn Dr. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with felony post release warrant. Burnette was issued a no bond and scheduled for a post release hearing.
Citations issued, Victor Howard Charlton, 62, of 221 Putman Rd. in Bakersville, was cited by Lieutenant Detective for driving without driver’s license and for displaying a registration number plate knowing the same to be fictitious. Charlton is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 2, 2020.
April Rachelle Hoyle, 43, of 2100 NC 261 in Bakersville, was cited by Deputy M. Hylemon for displaying a registration number plate knowing the same to be fictitious and without having in full force effect the financial responsibility required by General Statute. Hoyle is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 2, 2020.
Darin Chrisawn, 20, of 9036 Highway 23 in Mars Hill was cited by Deputy Z. Huskins for displaying a registration number plate knowing the same to be fictitious and without having in full force effect the financial responsibility required by General Statute. Chrisawn is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 14, 2020.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 29 inmates in McDowell County Jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 125 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had three prisoner transport and five inmate transports for court.
