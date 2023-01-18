The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Megan Brittany Miller, 35, of Bakersville, was charged by Mitchell County Deputies with misdemeanor larceny warrants issued by Yancey County. Miller was issued an unsecured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 9, 2023.
Tiffany Nicole Morgan, 35, of Nebo, was charged by Deputy D. LaPlante with misdemeanor assault on government official and resisting a public officer warrants issued by McDowell County. Morgan was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 25, 2023.
Tucker David Jones, 31, of Burnsville, was charged by Deputy T. Silvers with misdemeanor charges issued by Yancey County. Jones was issued a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 9, 2023.
Tucker David Jones, 31, of Burnsville, was charged by Detective J. Masters with felony possession of fentanyl, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with license revoked. Jones was issued a $12,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 8, 2023.
Citations issued, Jarvis Drennan, 39, of Bakersville, was cited by Deputy C. Laundress for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration number plate, knowing the same to be expired. Drennan is scheduled to appear in court on March 8, 2023.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 21 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 141 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 12 transports and 2 inmate transports to the Division of Corrections.
