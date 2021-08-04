The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Johnathan Scott Carpenter, 38, of 46 Rocky Pine Ln. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy B. Hollifield with failure to appear in Gaston County Court on possession of drug paraphernalia. Carpenter was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 23, 2021.
Johnny Bowman, 49, of 1285 Elk Park Hwy. in Newland, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with warrants issued by Avery County on felony probation violations. Bowman was issued a $25,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on July 30, 2021.
Christopher Shane Hoyle, 45, of 75 Hoyle Brothers Drive in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with felony sell/deliver of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Hoyle was issued an $80,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on July 28, 2021.
Michael Eugene Byrd, 47, of 1640 Altapass Hwy. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with warrants issued by Yancey County on misdemeanor breaking and entering, first degree trespass and injury to real property. Byrd was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 19, 2021.
Jose De Lopez, 44, of 39 Caleb’s Ct. 39 in Marion, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with failure to appear in court on traffic-related offenses. De Lopez was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 7, 2021.
Citations issued, Labriska Shaye Ollis, 22, of New Ground Dr. in Burnsville, was cited by Deputy M. Hylemon for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s drivers’ license was revoked. Ollis is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 25, 2021.
Ryan Bateson, 39, of Mesa, Ariz., was cited by Deputy Z. Huskins for operating a motor vehicle while transporting an open container of alcoholic beverage. Bateson is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 22, 2021.
Rachel Stancil, 35, of Telford, Tenn., was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration number plate, knowing the same to be expired. Stancil is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 25, 2021.
Johnathan Daniel Wise, 39, of Pine Grove Rd. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration number plate, knowing the same to be expired. Wise is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 22, 2021.
Austin Seth Bennet, 26, of Rhododendron Cir. in Bakersville, was cited by Deputy M. Hylemon for without privilege parking a vehicle in a space designated for handicapped and visually impaired persons. Bennet is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 25, 2021.
Francisco Felipe Rinco, 35, of John’s Trailer Court in Burnsville, was cited by Deputy M. Hylemon for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration number plate, knowing the same to be expired. Rinco is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 25, 2021.
Jose De Lopez, 44, of 39 Caleb’s Ct. 39 in Marion, was cited by Deputy M. Hylemon for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s drivers’ license was revoked. De Lopez is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 25, 2021.
Ginna Casares, 56, of Mayland Lane in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy Z. Huskins for operating a motor vehicle without being licensed as a driver by the division of motor vehicles. Casares is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 22, 2021.
Johnathan Scott Carpenter, 38, of 46 Rocky Pine Ln. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy B. Hollifield for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s drivers’ license was revoked. Carpenter is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 22, 2021.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 36 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 175 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had nine prisoner transports for court.
