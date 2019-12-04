The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Stephen Ted Tipton, 51, of 675 Whitson Branch Rd. in Bakersville, was charged with misdemeanor damage t0 property by Deputy J. Masters. Tipton was issued a $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 4, 2019.
Tony Matthew Jenkins, 48, of 67 Hughes Rd. in Bakersville, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female by Lieutenant S. Davis. Jenkins was issued a 48-hour secure hold with a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 4, 2019.
Jason Cory Jones, 38, of 77 Maple Street in Spruce Pine, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female by Deputy R. Bishop. Jones was issued a 48-hour secure hold and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 4, 2019.
James Edward Palmeitter Jr., 36, of 546 Ledger Blvd. in Bakersville, was charged with misdemeanor domestic criminal trespass by Deputy D. Buchanan. Palmeitter was issued a 48-hour secure hold and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 4, 2019.
Rodney Sanders, 54, of 1531 Royce St. in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats by Deputy D. Buchanan. Sanders was issued a $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 4, 2019.
Daniel B. Benfield, 39, of 54 Sullins Branch Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged failing to comply with orders of the court to pay child support by Deputy M. Hylemon. Benfield was placed in secure custody pending $200 purge payment and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 18, 2019.
Katherine C. Yokubinas, 26, of 119 White Rock Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged with felony probation violations, misdemeanor probation violations and two counts of resisting a public officer by Deputy M. Hylemon. Yokubinas was issued a $79,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 8, 2020.
Timothy Ledford, 56, of 3531 Fork Mountain Rd. in Bakersville, was charged with failure to appear in court on misdemeanor littering charges by Deputy M. Hylemon. Ledford was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 8, 2020.
Citations issued, none.
Transports, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 2 prisoner transports.
Jail record, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 45 inmates in McDowell County Jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for service, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 99 calls for service.
