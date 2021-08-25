The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Willie Berry Jr., 63, of Ned Hughes Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Sheriff Donald Street with Habitual Felon status and failure to appear in court on felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a public officer. Berry was issued a $30,001 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 30, 2021.
Joshua Grindstaff, 18, of Spring Hill Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Sheriff Donald Street with two counts of misdemeanor breaking and entering. Grindstaff was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 22, 2021.
Joaqun Rojas, 24, of Bob White Dr. in Green Mountain, was charged by Captain R. Wiseman with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI controlled substance, felony possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, felony maintaining vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Rojas was issued a $10,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 25, 2021.
Charles Michael Foster, 41, of Flat Rock Circle in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy J. Masters with failure to appear in court on felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Foster was issued a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 26, 2021.
April Smith, 43, of Ham Creek Rd. in Marion, was charged by Deputy D. Buchanan with two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine, trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Smith was issued a $87,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 25, 2021.
Steven Michael McGee, 30, of Boyd Cemetery Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy J. Masters with felony probation violations and felony probation violations out of McDowell County. McGee was issued a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 13, 2021.
Rachel Ann Hoilman, 45, of Gouge Cove Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy J. Masters with misdemeanor probation violations. Hoilman was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 25, 2021.
Benny L. Phillips, 43, of Chelsea Ln. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Lieutenant Detective C. Hobson with failure to appear in McDowell County court on misdemeanor assault charges, failure to appear in Yancey County court on traffic-related offenses, failure to pay child support and operating a motor vehicle with driver’s license revoked. Phillips was issued a $6,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 13, 2021.
Shannon Leon Crocker, 42, of Festival Dr. in Burnsville, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with warrants issued by Yancey County for felony probation violations. Crocker was issued a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 27, 2021.
Andrew Todd Hall, 40, of Sinclair Ave. in Marion, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with failure to appear in McDowell County court on traffic-related offenses. Hall was issued a $2,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 13, 2021.
Megan Brittany Miller, 33, of Rabbit Hop Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with failure to appear in McDowell County court on traffic-related offenses. Miller was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 1, 2021.
Jerry Mitchell Banks, 53, of Upper Cub Creek Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy J. Masters with misdemeanor probation violations issued by McDowell County. Banks was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 13, 2021.
Jamie Pock, 46, of Styles Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine. Pock was issued a $30,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 25, 2021.
Phillip Ray Norman, 55, of South Dale Dr. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with failure to appear in court on traffic-related offenses. Norman was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 22, 2021.
Jennifer Dawn Franckwoiak, 48, of Old Hwy. 19E in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with misdemeanor simple assault. Franckwoiak was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 22, 2021.
Jacob Sheets, 27, of Modesto, Calif, was charged by Mitchell County Deputies with felony possession stolen motor vehicle, felony identity theft, misdemeanor false report to police station and misdemeanor probation violations issued by Madison County. Sheets was issued a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 22, 2021.
Justin Mark Hughes, 29, of Wolf Pen Branch in Burnsville, was charged by Captain R. Wiseman with warrants issued by Yancey County for misdemeanor assault on a child under 12, child abuse and communicating threats. Hughes was issued an order for no release and is scheduled to appear in Yancey County Court on Sept. 16, 2021.
Bradley Ryan McCall, 31, of US 19E Hwy, in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with failure to appear in court on misdemeanor probation violations. McCall was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 22, 2021.
Citations issued, George Denham Lanier Jr., 36, of Doc Howell Rd. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle without having in full force effect the financial responsibility required by law. Lanier is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 22, 2021.
April Dawn Smith, 43, of Ham Creek Rd. in Marion, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked and without having in full force effect the financial responsibility required by law. Smith is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 25, 2021.
Andrew Hunter Weatherman, 26, of Green Ln. in Bakersville, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle without having in full force effect the financial responsibility required by law. Weatherman is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 22, 2021.
Dalton Thomas Rogers, 21, of Linville St. in Morganton, was cited by Deputy M. Hylemon for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration number plate, knowing the same to be expired. Rogers is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 25, 2021.
Max Robert Potter, 36, of Joe Hartley Rd. in Linville, was cited by Deputy Z. Huskins for operating a motor vehicle without being licensed as a driver by the division of motor vehicle and while displaying an expired registration number plate, knowing the same to be expired. Potter is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 27, 2021.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 43 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 197 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 8 prisoner transports for court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.