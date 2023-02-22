The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Charles Lee Hoilman, 51, of Bakersville, was charged by Lieutenant A. Beam with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Hoilman was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 8, 2023.
Frank D. Stewart Jr., 55, of Bakersville, was charged by Lieutenant A. Beam with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/ deliver a controlled substance, felony probation violations and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Stewart was issued a $40,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 8, 2023.
Tammy Kay Cox, 52, of Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged by Detective J. Masters with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of cocaine, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance, two counts of felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Cox was issued a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 8, 2023.
Citations issued, Max Alexander Vincenz, 20, of Burnsville, was cited by Deputy L. Tipton for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration number plate, knowing the same to be expired. Vincenz is scheduled to appear in court on April 12, 2023.
Rosemary Lynn Hartley, 28, of Bakersville, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle, while the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked. Hartley is scheduled to appear in court on March 8, 2023.
Randall Edward McNinch, 52, of Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle, while displaying an expired registration number plate, knowing the same to be expired. McNinch is scheduled to appear in court on April 12, 2023.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 21 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 135 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 5 transports.
