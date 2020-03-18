The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Charles Keith Clark, 58, of 37 Shehan St. in Marion, was charged by Lieutenant J. English with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Clark was issued a $12,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 8, 2020.
Kenneth Dale Reece, 27, of 24 Bob White Rd. in Hot Springs, was charged by Deputy N. Bowman with felony possession of methamphetamine, two counts of misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia. Reece was issued a $7,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 19, 2020.
Summer Ray Phillips, 35, of 83 Ridgecrest Lane in Spruce Pine was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with failure to appear in court on defrauding drug/alcohol screening and resisting public officer. Phillips was issued a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 2, 2020.
Matthew Joseph Martin, 20, of 3220 Newport Hwy. in Greeneville, Tenn., was charged by Deputy T. Gunter with fugitive warrants issued by Washington County, Tenn. Martin is awaiting extradition at this time.
Krystal Lynn Silvers, 32, of 101 Veed Garland Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Lieutenant S. Davis with misdemeanor communicating threats. Silvers was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 8, 2020.
Jonathan Dale Wise, 28, of Wing Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with felony probation violations. Wise was issued a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 24, 2020.
Brandon Dion Johnson, 43, of 118 Fox Den Ln. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy T. Gunter with Felony failure to appear in Avery County Court for Felony assault by strangulation. Johnson was issued a $30,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 30, 2020.
Kasadee Blaine Blackburn, 26, of 139 Rockdale Estates Way in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with misdemeanor probation violations. Blackburn was sentenced to 10 days of jail confinement.
Jamie Ann Burleson, 39, of 34 Roan Acres Dr. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with failure to appear in Wilkes County court on traffic related offenses. Burleson was issued $300 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 28. 2020.
Citations issued: Charles Keith Clark, 58, of 37 Shehan St. in Marion, was cited by Deputy R. Bishop with revoked registration and no insurance. Clark is scheduled to appear in court on April 8, 2020.
Andy Lee Gibson, 39, of 3191 Music Mountain Rd. in Morganton, was cited by Deputy R. Bishop with driving with license revoked. Gibson is scheduled to appear in court on April 8, 2020.
Jail Record, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 50 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 195 calls for service.
Transports, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 18 documented prisoner transports, and 23 documented court transports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.