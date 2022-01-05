The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Luther Ryan Ollis, 38, of Edgar Tufts Rd. in Banner Elk. Mitchell County Deputies took custody of Ollis from Avery County on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of stolen motor vehicle. Ollis was issued a $37,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court.
James Ledford, 50, of Ledford Rd. in Bakersville. Mitchell County Deputies took custody of Ledford from Unicoi County, Tenn., on charges of felony fail to report change of address by sex offender, misdemeanor probation violation, break and enter. Ledford was issued a $57,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 2, 2022.
Citations issued, Anthony Allen Whorten, 35, of Upper Hanging Rock Rd. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle with driver’s license revoked and displaying an expired registration number/plate, knowing the same to be expired. Whorten is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 21, 2022.
Austin John Lee Franklin, 22, of Laurel Ridge Rd. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle while displaying a revoked number/plate. Franklin is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 2, 2022.
Michael Lynn Robinson, 27, of Cane Creek Rd. in Bakersville, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle with license revoked and displaying a revoked number/plate. Robinson is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 2, 2022.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 43 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 116 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 6 prisoner transports for court.
