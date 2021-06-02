The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Shelby Lynn Schafer, 26, of 355 Lakeside Dr. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy N. Bowman with misdemeanor possession of Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Schafer was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 16, 2021.
Ryan A. Bateson, 40, of 399 Lakeside Dr. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy N. Bowman with misdemeanor possession of Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bateson was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 16, 2021.
Ronnie Lee Watson Jr., 39, of 11 Stewart Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy B. Hollifield with misdemeanor violation of a court order and injury to real property. Watson was issued a $3,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 16, 2021.
Alan Denilson Espino-Garcia, 22, of 9360 NC 80 in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy T. Silvers with misdemeanor resisting a public officer and possessing of marijuana up to half of an ounce. Espino-Garcia was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 17, 2021.
Brandy Marie Blankenship, 31, of 25 Daisey Ave. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy B. Hollifield with misdemeanor second degree trespassing. Blankenship was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 16, 2021.
Deana McKinney, 38, of 133 Fairview Park Ln. in Marion, was charged by Deputy J. Masters with possession of drug paraphernalia. McKinney was issued a bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 16, 2021.
Nicholas Logan Ward, 24, of 307 Blue Ridge Dr. in Marion, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with felony probation violations. Ward was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 8, 2021.
William Charles Henn, 52, of 441 Smiley Way in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with misdemeanor assault and battery. Henn was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 16, 2021.
Corey Lawrence Fisher, 41, of 150 Leonard Fisher Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy T. Silvers with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Fisher was issued a $7,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 16, 2021.
Steve Wayne Putman, 49, of 4619 Hwy. 226 N in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy T. Silvers with misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun. Putman was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 16, 2021.
Beverly Rhodes Morrison, 37, of Emerald Ln. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy T. Silvers with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Morrison was issued a $7,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 16, 2021.
Citations issued, Martin Ray Robinson, 29, of 20 Partner Ln. in Burnsville, was cited by Deputy Z. Huskins for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked. Robinson is scheduled to appear in court on July 28, 2021.
James Brandon Silvers, 35, of 7 David Park Dr. in Burnsville, was cited by Deputy M. Hylemon for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked. Silvers is scheduled to appear in court on June 16, 2021.
Stephanie Miranda Smith, 20, of 179 Edgewater Rd. in Elizabethton, Tenn., was cited by Deputy M. Hylemon for operating a motor vehicle without having registered the vehicle with the division of motor vehicles. Smith is scheduled to appear in court on June 16, 2021.
Deana McKinney, 38, of 133 Fairview Park Ln. in Marion, was cited by Deputy J. Masters with operating a motor vehicle while displaying a fictitious registration number plate, knowing the same to be fictitious, while the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked and without having in full force effect the financial responsibility required by law. McKinney is scheduled to appear in court on June 16, 2021.
Kristine Joann Austin, 49, of 53 Ridgecrest Dr. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy T. Silvers for transporting an open container of an alcoholic beverage inside a motor vehicle. Austin is scheduled to appear in court on June 16, 2021.
Melissa Kay Riddle, 32, of 5062 Forge Creek Rd. in Mountain City, Tenn., was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked. Riddle is scheduled to appear in court on July 28, 2021.
Andrew Paul Jackson, 21, of 10 Grindstaff Lane in Bakersville, was cited by Lieutenant Detective C. Hobson for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant driver’s license was revoked and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. Jackson is scheduled to appear in court on June 16, 2021.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 38 inmates in McDowell County Jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 201 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 7 prisoner transports for court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.