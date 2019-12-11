The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Stephen Hoilman, 39, of 1518 Hwy 261 in Bakersville, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female by Deputy N. Bowman. Hoilman was issued 48 hours’ secure hold and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 8, 2020.
Richard Alan Florian, 32, of 44 Salamander Rd. in Green Mountain, was charged with failure to appear in court for felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, traffic offense and probation violations by Deputy Buchanan. Florian was issued a $35,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 8, 2020.
Michelle Christine Greathouse, of 56 Sprinkle Dr. in Spruce Pine, was charged with outstanding felony warrants issued for Yancey County by Deputy T. Silvers and was surrendered to Yancey County.
Christopher Ryan Burleson, 30, of 274 Sunny St. in Spruce Pine, was charged with failure to appear in court for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic related offenses by Deputy D. Buchanan. Burleson was issued a $2,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 18, 2019.
Citations issued, Amanda Lee Phelps, 32, of 958 Brushy Creek Rd. in Spruce Pine, was cited for driving with license revoked and driving with an expired registration by Deputy D. Buchanan. Phelps is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 8, 2020.
Jail record, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 42 inmates in McDowell County Jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for service, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 144 calls for service.
