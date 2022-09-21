The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Betty Canipe, 74, of Bakersville, was charged by Deputy D. Keepers with misdemeanor stalking. Canipe was issued a bond and scheduled to appear in court.
Brandon Dion Johnson, 45, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy T. Silvers with defrauding a drug/alcohol screening. Johnson was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 5, 2022.
Jeffery Adam Hopson, 39, of Bakersville, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with failure to appear in court. Hopson was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 5, 2022.
Kennedy Pitman, 22, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy D. Keepers with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance (x2), possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver. Pitman was issued a $12,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 21, 2022.
Kelly Joe Blalock, 53, of Bakersville, was charged by Deputy N. Bowman with failure to appear in court on misdemeanor charges. Blalock was issued a bond and is scheduled to appear in court.
Johnny Morgan, 63, of Shelby, was charged by Deputy A. Renfro with warrants issued by Cleveland County. Morgan was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in Cleveland County Court.
Timothy Dale Ledford, 45, of Bakersville, was charged by Sheriff D. Street with misdemeanor communicating threats and second degree trespass. Ledford was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 21, 2022.
Citations issued, Paul Austin Harnish, 25, of Burns Harbor, Ind., was cited by Deputy C. Landress for operating a motor vehicle without being licensed as a driver by the division of motor vehicles. Harnish is scheduled to appear in court.
Steven Wayne Putman, 50, of Bakersville, was cited by Detective J. Masters for operating a motor vehicle while possessing an open container of alcohol and failing to stop for blue lights and sirens. Putman is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 2, 2022.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 22 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 158 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 9 transports.
