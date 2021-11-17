The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Brandy Nicole Pigg, 35, of Hwy. 197 in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy J. Masters with misdemeanor simple assault and two counts of resisting public officer. Pigg also was held on contempt of court. Pigg was issued a $2,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 15, 2021.
Citations issued, Richard Allen, 70, of Deyton Rd. in Bakersville, was cited by Deputy Z. Huskins for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration number plate, knowing the same to be expired. Allen is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 5, 2022.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 33 inmates in McDowell County Jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 131 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 13 prisoner transports for court.
