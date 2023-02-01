The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
William Michael Dryer, 43, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with misdemeanor failure to appear in court on unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Dryer was issued a $3,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 8, 2023.
Tucker David Jones, 31 of Burnsville, was charged by Deputy D. LaPlante with felony and misdemeanor warrants issued by Yancey County. Jones was issued a $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 15, 2023.
Ridge Wayne Conley, 29, of Bakersville, was charged by Detective J. Masters with felony possession of firearm by felon, possession weapon of mass destruction, felony alter/remove firearm serial number, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a concealed weapon. Conley was issued a $125,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 8, 2023.
Jonathan Dale Wise, 31, of Bakersville, was charged by Detective J. Masters with misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle, while the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked. Wise was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 8, 2023.
Charlie Dalton Wise, 29, of Bakersville, was charged by Detective J. Masters with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Wise was issued a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court.
Stephen Wayne Putman, 51, of Bakersville, was charged by Detective J. Masters with failure to appear in court on misdemeanor traffic charges. Putman was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 8, 2023.
Willie Harold Boston, 39, of Bakersville, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with misdemeanor communicating threats and larceny warrants issued by Yancey County. Boston was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 9, 2023.
Citations issued, Robert D. Buchanan, 49, of Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy C. Laundress for failure to stop at a fully erected stop sign. Buchanan is scheduled to appear in court on April 12, 2023.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 20 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 167 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 13 transports.
