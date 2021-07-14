The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Branson Jay Harrison, 44, of 142 Spring Hill Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Lieutenant S. Davis with failure to appear in court on traffic related offenses. Harrison was issued a $6,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 28, 2021.
Martin Ray Robinson, 29, of Bakersville, was charged by Detective S. Hughes with felony larceny after breaking and entering and felony breaking and entering. Robinson was issued a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 28, 2021.
Justin Gary Morgan, 38, of 131 Diamond Cove Dr. in Marion, was charged by Captain R.V. Wiseman with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Morgan was issued a $7,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 28, 2021.
Justin Bradley Johnson, 33, of 331 Fox Den Ln. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Mitchell County deputies with out-of-county outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court. He was held pending transport.
Millie Buchanan, 21, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy D. LaPlante with second degree trespassing. Buchanan was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 28, 2021.
Kevin Hank McGrew Jr., 26, of 3105 Rabbit Hop Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy D. LaPlante with second degree trespassing. McGrew was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 28, 2021.
Justin Michael Carpenter, 31, of Smiley Way in Bakersville, was charged by Mitchell County deputies with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, assault on government official, resisting public officer and carrying a concealed weapon. Carpenter was issued a $42,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 28, 2021.
Keith Davis, 36, of Bakersville, was charged by Detective C. Hobson with misdemeanor second degree trespassing. Davis was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 25, 2021.
Citations issued, Jennifer Nicole Bates, 25, of Peppers Creek Rd. in Marion, was cited by Deputy M. Hylemon for operating a motor vehicle with driver’s license revoked. Bates is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 25, 2021.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 47 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 140 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 9 prisoner transports for court.
