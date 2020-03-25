The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Autumn Rayne Robinson, 19, of 647 Sweet Creek Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputies with failure to appear in court for driving with license revoked. Robinson was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 6, 2020.
Brandon Dion Johnson, 43, of 118 Fox Dean Lane in Spruce Pine, was served by Deputy T. Gunter with warrants issued by Avery County. Johnson was issued a $30,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 30, 2020.
Patrick David Barrier, 56, of Chelsa Ln. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Lieutenant D. Holmes with failure to appear in court on felony probation violations. Barrier was issued a $125,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 5, 2020.
Matthew Kyle Jolly, 37, of 1915 North Drive RM 317 in Durham, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with failure to appear in court on misdemeanor probation violations. Jolly was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 24, 2020.
Travis Michael Wilson, 28, of 198 Feldspar St. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with felony larceny of motor vehicle, felony financial card theft and misdemeanor probation violations issued from Madison County. Wilson was issued a $15,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Mitchell County court on May 6, 2020. Wilson was also issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Madison County court on May 1, 2020.
Citations issued: Christopher A. Carpenter, 32, of 71 River Trail Dr. Apt. 213 in Burnsville, was cited by Detective A. Beam for misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Carpenter is scheduled to appear in court on May 6, 2020.
Jail Record: Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 39 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service: The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 151 calls for service.
Transports: Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 8 documented prisoner transports and 5 documented court transports.
