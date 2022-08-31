The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jessie Diane Compton, 39, of Marion, was charged by Deputy B. Hollifield with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon and injury to property on warrants issued by Yancey County. Compton was issued a $7,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 15, 2022.
Zackary Fleming, 40, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy T. Silvers with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Fleming was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 22, 2022.
David Shane Hughes, 48, of homeless, was charged by Detective J. Masters with misdemeanor trespassing. Hughes was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court.
Holly Nicole Harrell, 37, of Bakersville, was charged by Lieutenant D. Holmes with felony probation violations and misdemeanor interfere with emergency communications. Harrell was issued an $11,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 22, 2022.
Citations issued, No citations are recorded for this period
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 20 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 145 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 3 transports.
