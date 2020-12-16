The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Brittany Anne Pomeroy, 30, of 125 Ford Street in Canton, was charged by Deputy B. Hollifield with warrants issued by Buncombe County on felony larceny of a motor vehicle and warrants issued by Yancey County for misdemeanor traffic violations. Pomeroy was issued a $6,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 14, 2020.
Citations issued, Cody Ray Buchanan, 35, of 192 Ponderosa Dr. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy Z. Huskins for operating a motor vehicle without being licensed as a driver by the division of motor vehicle, without having in full force effect the financial responsibility required and displaying a registration number plate knowing the same to be revoked. Buchanan is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 27, 2021.
Wyndy Buchanan Pritchard, 52, of 210 Matthew Gwyn Ln. in Elk Park, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for display/possess a registration number plate knowing the same to be fictitious. Pritchard is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 27, 2021.
Nicholas Ryan Buchanan, 24, of 703 Gouge Cove Rd. in Bakersville, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for display/possess registration plate knowing the same to be revoked. Buchanan is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 27, 2021.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 36 inmates in McDowell County Jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 144 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 11 inmate transports.
