The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Rebecca Ann Stewart, 33, of 50 Emerald Lane in Spruce Pine, was charged by Lieutenant Detective C. Hobson with two counts of felony identity theft and two counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense. Stewart was issued a $20,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court on March 24, 2021.
Beverly Rhodes Morrison, 38, of 50 Emerald Lane in Spruce Pine, was charged by Detective A. Beam arrested Morrison for true bill of indictment for habitual felon. Morrison is scheduled to appear in court on March 30, 2021.
William Anthony Bregler, 39, of 25 Daisy Ave. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Detective S. Hughes with misdemeanor sexual battery. Bregler was issued 24 hours domestic violence hold, and is scheduled to appear in court on March 24, 2021.
Nena Sparks Kennedy, 38, of 95 Laurel Creek Ct. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with failure to appear in court on misdemeanor drug charges. Kennedy was issued a $300 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 24, 2021.
Nicholas Anthony Snyder, 41, of 143 Flat Rock Circle in Spruce Pine, was charged by Detective A. Beam with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Snyder was issued $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 24, 2021.
Sharon Denise Stallings, 45, of 124 Flat Rock Circle in Spruce Pine, was charged by Detective A. Beam with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Stallings was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 24, 2021.
Chole Ayers, 30, of 444 George McKinney Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy Z. Huskins with felony abduction of children issued by McDowell County. Ayers was issued a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 24, 2021.
Citations issued, Steven Wayne Putman, 49, of 4619 Hwy. 226 North in Bakersville, was cited by Lieutenant Detective C. Hobson for operating a motor vehicle with drivers’ license revoked. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 21, 2021.
Johnathan Webster Jenkins, 46, of 317 Hughes Rd. in Bakersville, was cited by Lieutenant Detective C. Hobson for operating a motor vehicle with drivers’ license revoked. Jenkins is scheduled to appear in court on April 21, 2021.
Johnnie Cullifer Masterson, 48, of 155 Stagger Weed Rd. in Bakersville, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration plate, knowing the same to be expired. Masterson is scheduled to appear on court on April 21, 2021.
Cassieopia Omega Ollis, 35, of 164 Charlotte Ann Ln. in Boone, was cited by Deputy N. Bowman for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration plate, knowing the same to be expired and without having in full force effect the financial responsibility required by law. Ollis is scheduled to appear on court on April 21, 2021.
Billy Hoyle, 48, of 195 Hamburg Rd. in Bakersville, was cited by Deputy B. Hollifield cited for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration plate, knowing the same to be expired. Hoyle is scheduled to appear on court on April 21, 2021.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 29 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 181 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 15 prisoner transports for court.
