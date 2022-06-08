The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Brandon Dion Johnson, 45, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Mitchell County Deputies with out of jurisdiction warrants. Johnson was issued a secured bond and is scheduled for transport.
Cindel Keisha Hoyle, 29, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy N. Bowman with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hoyle was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 13, 2022.
Frank D. Stewart Jr., 54, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy J. Masters with failure to appear in court on multiple felony drug charges. Stewart was issued a $330,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 7, 2022.
Mario Tehandon, 53, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy A. Duncan with misdemeanor assault on a female. Tehandon was placed in secure 48 hours hold and is scheduled to appear in court on July 13, 2022.
Citations issued, Steven Ray Howerton Jr., 35, of Greensboro, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle with driver’s license revoked. Howerton is scheduled to appear in court on July 13, 2022.
Christopher David Buchanan, 57, of Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration number plate, knowing the same to be expired and without being licensed as a driver by the division of motor vehicles. Buchanan is scheduled to appear in court on July 13, 2022.
Brandon Dion Johnson, 45, of Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy J. Masters for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. Johnson is scheduled to appear in court on July 13, 2022.
Ashley Nicole Corbin, 37, of Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy T. Silvers for operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration number plate, knowing the same to be expired and driver’s license revoked. Corbin is scheduled to appear in court on July 13, 2022.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 28 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 132 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 12 transports.
