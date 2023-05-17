The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Michael Len Payne, 62, of Bakersville, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with misdemeanor communicating threats. Payne was issued a $3,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 31, 2023.
John Hunter Graysky O’Conner, 26, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy D. LaPlante with misdemeanor assault on a female. O’Conner was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 31, 2023.
Madison Tehya Kelly O’Conner, 19, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy D. LaPlante with misdemeanor assault and battery. O’Conner was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 31, 2023.
Martha Elizabeth Stamey, 37, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy T. Silvers with failure to appear in court on traffic-related offenses. Stamey was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 31, 2023.
Pamela Christina White, 42, of Bakersville, was charged by Deputy D. LaPlante with failure to appear in court on traffic-related offenses. White was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 31, 2023.
Serenity Anna Branson, 20, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy D. Keppers with failure to appear in court on misdemeanor charges. Branson was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 31, 2023.
Citations issued, Penny Styles Forbes, 53, of Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy L. Tipton for operating a motor vehicle, while displaying an expired registration number plate, knowing the same to be expired and while the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked. Forbes is scheduled to appear in court on July 12, 2023.
Autumn Rayne Robinson, 21, of Bakersville, was cited by Deputy L. Tipton for operating a motor vehicle, without having in full force effect the financial responsibility required by law. Robinson is scheduled to appear in court on July 12, 2023.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 17 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 179 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 7 transports.
