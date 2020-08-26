The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Charlie Dalton Wise, 26, of 164 N. Mitchell Ave. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with misdemeanor judgment, active punishment for driving with license revoked. Wise was sentenced to five days in active confinement.
Melissa Darlene Johnson, 40, of 7825 US 221 North in Marion, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with misdemeanor probation violations. Johnson was sentenced to six months in active confinement, per district court judge.
Shaun Patrick Greene, 40, of 244 Old NC 226 Hwy. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with failure to pay child support. Greene was issued $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court.
Shannon Laraye Pitman, 43, of 1648 Bad Creek, Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with failure to appear in court for misdemeanor shoplifting. Pitman was issued $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 2, 2020.
Kristopher Vance, 27, of 1967 Arbuckle Rd. in Burnsville, was charged by Detective A. Beam with misdemeanor carrying concealed gun. Vance was issued a $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 14, 2020.
Citations issued, Sidney Charles Byers, 39, of 300 Lovers Ln. in Elizabethton, Tenn., was cited by Lieutenant Detective C. Hobson for displaying a registration number plate, knowing the same to be fictitious. He is scheduled to be in court on Oct. 14, 2020.
Mike A. Taylor, 62, of 575 US 19E in Newland, was cited by Detective A. Beam for consuming an alcoholic beverage in the passenger area of a motor vehicle. Taylor is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 14, 2020.
Jennifer Marie Terry, 39, of 269 Boyd Rd. in Nebo, was cited by Deputy M. Hylemon for misdemeanor possession marijuana of less than half ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia. Terry is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 2, 2020.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 26 inmates in McDowell County Jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 352 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had six prisoner transport and seven inmate transports for court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.