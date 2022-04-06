The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Justin Lee Conley, 38, of Burnsville, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson for failure to appear in court on traffic-related offense. Conley was issued a $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 6, 2022.
Scott Robert Bouza, 32, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with misdemeanor probation violations. Bouza was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 4, 2022.
Anthony John Borrico, 60, of Bakersville, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with failure to appear in court on second degree trespass. Borrico was issued a $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 6, 2022.
Evan James Buchanan, 30, of Burnsville, was charged by Captain R. Wiseman with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Buchanan was issued a $12,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 4, 2022.
Alexis Maria Ebeban, 23, of Marion, was charged by Detective S. Hughes with felony larceny of motor vehicle and possession of stolen motor vehicle. Ebeban was issued a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 4, 2022.
Robert Adam Shull, 41, of Waco, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with felony larceny of a motor vehicle issued by Lincoln County. Shull was issued a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Lincoln County court on April 8, 2022.
Citations issued, Samuel Van Grindstaff, 22, of Spruce Pine, was cited by Lieutenant J. English for operating a motor vehicle with driver’s license revoked. Grindstaff is scheduled to appear in court on May 4, 2022.
Brittany Hollifield, 35, of Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan with operating a motor vehicle while displaying a revoked number plate, knowing the same to be revoked and without having in in full force effect the financial responsibility required by law. Hollifield is scheduled to appear in court on May 4, 2022.
David Wiseman, 41, of Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration plate, knowing the same to be expired. Wiseman is scheduled to appear in court on May 4, 2022.
Brenda Carol Whitson, 32, of Burnsville, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle with driver’s license revoked. Whitson is scheduled to appear in court on May 4, 2022.
Howard Andrew Davis, 43, of Bakersville, was cited by Deputy L. Tipton for operating a motor vehicle with driver’s license revoked and displaying an expired registration number plate, knowing the same to be expired. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 4, 2022.
Miliam Steven Lynn, 48, of Marion, was cited by Deputy M. Hylemon for operating a motor vehicle with driver’s license revoked. Lynn is scheduled to appear in court on May 4, 2022.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 44 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 152 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 16 transports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.