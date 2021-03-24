The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Alan Denilson Espino Garcia, 22, of 9360 NC 80 in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy N. Bowman with failure to appear in court on a conditional discharge. Garcia was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 24, 2021.
Johnny Eastman Cox, 42, of 875 Beaver Creek Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy Z. Huskins with failure to pay child support. Cox was issued a $1,059. bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 5, 2021.
Jane Melinda Ledford, 28, of 1719 Humpback Mountain Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with felony larceny & felony breaking and entering. Ledford was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 15, 2021.
Willie Berry Jr., 62, of 240 Ned Hughes Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Detective S. Hughes with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting public officer. Berry was issued a $12,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 24, 2021.
Dillon Mcintosh, 28, of 1781 Little Creek Rd. in Burnsville, was charged by Deputy T. Silvers with operating a motor vehicle while subject to an impairing substance. Mcintosh was issued a $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 21, 2021.
Anthony Whorten, no age given, of 84 Franklin Ln. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Mitchell County Deputies with failure to pay child support. Shorten was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 7, 2021.
Citations issued, Anita Joanne Willis, 47, of 108 Louis Dr. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy M. Hylemon for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration plate on the vehicle, knowing the same to be expired. Willis is scheduled to appear in court on April 21, 2021.
Kevin Junior McGrew, 25, of 49 Crab Tree Acres in Marshall, was cited by Deputy D. LaPlante for operating a motor vehicle without being licensed by the division of motor vehicles. McGrew is scheduled to appear in court on April 21, 2021.
Melinda Jane Ledford, 28, of 1719 Humpback Mountain Rd. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy N. Bowman for operating a motor vehicle without being licensed by the division of motor vehicles. Ledford is scheduled to appear in court on April 21, 2021.
Dillon Mcintosh, 28, of 1781 Little Creek Rd., in Burnsville, was cited by Deputy T. Silvers for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s drivers’ license was revoked. Mcintosh is scheduled to appear in court on April 21, 2021.
Summer Ray Phillips, 36, of 83 Ridge Crest Lane in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s drivers’ license was revoked and displaying a fictitious number plate knowing the same to be fictitious. Phillips is scheduled to appear in court on April 21, 2021.
Brain Lee Able, 39, of 2418 Melborne Dr. in Johnson City, Tenn., was cited by Lieutenant D. Holmes for operating a motor vehicle without due caution and circumspection and in a manner or speed as to endanger persons or property on a double yellow line. Able is scheduled to appear in court on April 19, 2021.
Christy Dawn Sparks, 40, of 20 Walker Rd. in Nebo, was cited by Deputy M. Hylemon for operating a motor vehicle without having in full force effect the financial responsibility required by law and without displaying thereon a current approved inspection certificate, such vehicle required inspection in North Carolina. Sparks is scheduled to appear in court on April 21, 2021.
Allen Carolyn Wyatt, 58, of 136 Hubert St. in Nebo, was cited by Deputy M. Hylemon for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s drivers’ license was revoked. Wyatt is scheduled to appear in court on April 21, 2021.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 28 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 156 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 7 prisoner transports for court.
