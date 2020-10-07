The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Rachel Robin Blankenship, 24, of 100 Cricket Lane in Burnsville, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with misdemeanor probation violations. Blankenship was sentenced to 35 days in secure custody.
Christopher Frank Ray Jr., 38, of 113 Pleasant Beach Rd. in Elizabethton, Tenn., was charged by Lieutenant Detective C. Hobson with out of county Felony probation violations. Ray was issued a $2,500 cash bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 2, 2020.
Citations issued, Matthew Walden Letterman, 20, of 11 Butterfly Aly in Green Mountain, was cited by Deputy B. Hollifield for possess an open container of alcoholic beverage in the passenger area of a motor vehicle. Letterman is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 4, 2020.
Kyle Austin Carpenter, 23, of 5 Arlin Laws Dr. in Burnsville, was cited by Deputy B. Hollifield for possess an open container of alcoholic beverage in the passenger area of a motor vehicle. Carpenter is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 4, 2020.
Jack David Dellinger, 89, of 52 Maple St. in Bakersville, was cited by Sheriff Donald Street for operating a motor vehicle without being licensed as a driver by the division of motor vehicle. Dellinger is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 4, 2020.
Christopher Frank Ray Jr., 37, of 113 Pleasant Beach Rd. in Elizabethton, Tenn., was cited by Deputy D. LaPlante for displaying an expired registration plate on the vehicle knowing the same to be expired and while the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked. Ray is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 4, 2020.
Christopher Frank Ray Jr., 37, of 113 Pleasant Beach Rd. in Elizabethton, Tenn., was cited by Lieutenant Detective C. Hobson for operating a motor vehicle without having in full force effect financial responsibility required by the state of North Carolina and while the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked. Ray is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 4, 2020.
Cody Colvard, 34, of 30 Hopson Dugger Lane in Newland, was cited by Deputy M. Hylemon for operating a motor vehicle without being a licensed driver by the division of motor vehicle. Colvard is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 14, 2020.
Joseph Acuff, 57, of 239 Balsam Ave. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked. Acuff is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 14, 2020.
David Cheyenne Stinson, 39, of 940 27th in Conover, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for open container of alcohol beverage in passenger area. Stinson is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 14, 2020.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 31 inmates in McDowell County Jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 167 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had six inmate transports and three prisoner transports for court.
