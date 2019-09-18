The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Ashley Marie Wheeler, 27, of 56 Woody Dr. in Bakersville, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of misdemeanor child abuse by Deputy N. Bowman. Wheeler was issued a $27,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 25, 2019.
Jason Cory Jones, 38, of 77 Maple Street in Spruce Pine, was charged with T-driving while impaired, T-driving while license revoked and failure to appear for pos/con and m-littering by Deputy N. Bowman. Jones was issued a $3,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 31, 2019.
Thomas William Moody, 28, of 1061 Joe Shoemaker Road in Vilas, was charged with T-driving while license revoked by Deputy R. Bishop. Moody was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 25, 2019.
Carrie Elanie Townsend, 36, of 70 Cecil Lane in Newland, was charged with felony extradition of fugitive other state by Deputy W. Hobson. Townsend was surrendered to Carter County (Tenn.) Sheriff’s Office.
Johnathan Dale Wise, 27, of 1371 Wing Rd. in Bakersville, was charged with felony probation violation by Deputy J. Ramsey. Wise was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 16, 2019.
Kevin Junior Hank Mcgrew, 24, of 43 Daisy Ave. in Spruce Pine, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine by Deputy N. Bowman. Mcgrew was issued a $7,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 25, 2019.
Danielle Gunter, 21, of 43 Daisy Ave. in Spruce Pine, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine by Deputy N. Bowman. Gunter was issued a $3,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 25, 2019.
Susan Cook Hoyle, 48, of 195 Hamburg Rd. in Bakersville, was charged with failure to appear on driving while license revoked by Lt. D. Holmes. Hoyle was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 25, 2019.
Keith Davis, 33, of 131 Archway Ct. in Elizabethton, Tenn., was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female by Lt. D. Holmes. Davis was issued a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 25, 2019.
Cody Ferguson, 27, of 42 Melody Cir. in Afton, Tenn., was charged with felony possession of stolen firearm, felony possession of stolen motor vehicle, felony break and enter and felony larceny by Lt. Detective C. Hobson. Ferguson was issued a $65,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 25, 2019. Ferguson has additional charges pending in Greene and Washington counties, Tenn.
Matthew Joseph Martin, 20, of 482 Masengill Road in Greeneville, Tenn., was charged with felony possession of stolen firearm, felony possession of stolen motor vehicle, felony break and enter and felony larceny by Lt. Detective C. Hobson. Martin was issued a $65,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 25, 2019. Ferguson has additional charges pending in Greene and Washington counties, Tenn.
Tammy Renea Parker, 52, of 412 Hughes Road in Bakersville, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance by Lt. Detective C. Hobson. Parker was issued a $40,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 25, 2019.
Vickie Thomas, 54, of 1689 Fork Mountain Road in Bakersville, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver, and possession of drug paraphernalia by Lt. Detective C. Hobson. Thomas was issued a $37,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 25, 2019.
Megan Lena Hoilman, 29, of 3160 Cane Creek Rd. in Bakersville, was charged with failure to appear on I-unsafe movement and T-hit/run leaving scene with property damage by Chief Deputy J. Sparks. Hoilman was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 25, 2019.
Citations issued — Richard Dewayne Autrey, 54, of 54 Enlightenment Way in Burnsville, was cited for fictitious license plate by Deputy N. Bowman. Autrey is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 23, 2019.
Thomas William Moody, 28, of 1061 Joe Shoemaker Road in Vilas, was cited for driving while license revoked by Deputy N. Bowman. Moody is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 23, 2019.
Transports — Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 31 prisoner transports.
Jail record — Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 42 inmates in McDowell County Jail.
Calls for service — Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 430 calls for service.
