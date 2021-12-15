The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Howard Andrew Davis, 43, of Hobson Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson for felony probation violations. Davis was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 4, 2022.
Chance Rainey, 32, of Talc Mine Dr. in Spruce Pine, NC. Lieutenant Detective C. Hobson received custody of Rainey from Yancey County Jail for failure to pay child support. Rainey was issued a $3,602.45 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 19, 2022.
James Paul Caldwell, 25, of Kyle Ln. in Burnsville, was charged by Deputy J. Masters for probation violations and failure to appear in court. Caldwell was issued a $7,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 5, 2022.
Tiffany Nicole Church, 38, of Franklin Town Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy A. Duncan with failure to appear in Avery County Court. Church was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 22, 2021.
Citations issued, Devin Leigh Welch, 43, of Cochran Cv. in Old Fort, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle with driver’s license revoked. Welch is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 5, 2022.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 41 inmates in McDowell County Jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 153 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 13 prisoner transports for court.
