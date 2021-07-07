The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Kristine Marie Kern, 43, of 189 Feldspar St. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy B. Hollifield with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Kern was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 28, 2021.
Kathy Joella Stewart, 59, of 218 Sparks Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with failure to appear in court on misdemeanor charges. Stewart was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 2, 2021.
Libby Ann Williams, 47, of 3239 NC 181 in Morganton, was charged by Deputy B. Hollifield with failure to appear in court on traffic-related offenses. Williams was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 17, 2021.
Waylon Lane Webb, 29, of 126 Snow Berry Lane in Burnsville, was charged by Deputy T. Silvers with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a public officer. Webb was issued a $30,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 9, 2021.
George Christopher Norman, 50, of 677 Sullins Branch Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy T. Silvers with warrants issued by Sumter County, Fla., on assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, criminal mischief and assault. He was issued a no bond and awaiting extradition.
Johnathan Michael Barrier, 30, of 65 Mulberry Drive in Burnsville, was charged by Deputy T. Silvers with misdemeanor fail to work after paid. Barrier was issued a $2,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 28, 2021.
Frank D. Stewart Jr., 53, of 218 Sparks Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Captain R.V. Wiseman with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for a controlled substance and two counts of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Stewart was issued a $60,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 28, 2021.
Jordan Elaine Wishon, 25, of 69 Styles Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Lieutenant J. English with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance. Wishon was issued a $60,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 28, 2021.
Dennis Jay Bradley, 25, of 69 Styles Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Lieutenant J. English with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance. Bradley was issued a $60,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 28, 2021.
Kelly Joe Blalock, 52, of 3433 Hwy. 226 N in Bakersville, was charged by Detective A. Beam with misdemeanor carry concealed gun. Blalock was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 28, 2021.
Citations issued, Brandon Ray Lowery, 37, of 869 Peppers Creek, Rd. in Marion, was cited by Lieutenant J. English for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked, without having in full force effect the financial responsibility required by law and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Lowery is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 22, 2021.
Joshua Adam Miller, 29, of 125 Elm St. in Marion, was cited by Lieutenant J. English for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked. Miller is scheduled to appear in court on July 28, 2021.
Johnathan Nicholas Sims, 21, of Georgia Guice Rd. in Flat Rock, was cited by Captain R.V. Wiseman for operating a motor vehicle without being a licensed driver by the division of motor vehicle. Sims is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 25, 2021.
Dillon Wayne Ayers, 27, of 1479 Wing Rd. in Bakersville, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked and displaying a fictitious registration plate, knowing the same to be fictitious. Ayers is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 25, 2021.
Teresa Bunten, 56, of 5101 Cane Creek Rd. in Bakersville, was cited by Deputy B. Hollifield for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration number plate, knowing the same to be expired. Bunten is schedule to appear in court on Sept. 22, 2021.
James Harold Stevenson, 52, of St. Augustine, Fla., was cited by Deputy Z. Huskins for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration number plate, knowing the same to be expired. Stevenson is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 25, 2021.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 45 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 157 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had eight prisoner transports for court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.