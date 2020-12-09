The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Betty Joe Webb, 54, of 4076 Three Mile Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with felony probation violations. Webb was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 14, 2020.
Nicholas Guy Robinson, 33, of 55 Twins Oak Lane in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy A. Duncan with misdemeanor assault on a female. Robinson was issued a 48 hours domestic violence secure hold and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 27, 2021.
David Metcalf, 33, of 10004 NC 80 in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy T. Silvers with misdemeanor assault on a female. Metcalf was issued a secure hold and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 4, 2021.
Citations issued, Cody Ray Buchanan, 35, of 192 Ponderosa Dr. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy Z. Huskins for operating a motor vehicle without being licensed as a driver by the division of motor vehicle, without having in full force effect the financial responsibility required and displaying a registration number plate knowing the same to be revoked. Buchanan is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 27, 2021.
Andrew Paul Jackson, 21, of 1021 Hughes Gap Rd. in Bakersville, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s drivers’ license was revoked. Jackson is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 27, 2021.
Alston Haskell Price, 26, of 49 New Covenant Dr. in Weaverville, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration plate on the vehicle knowing the same to be expired and possess an open container of an alcoholic beverage in the passenger area of a motor vehicle. Price is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 27, 2021.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 36 inmates in McDowell County Jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 178 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had six inmate transports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.