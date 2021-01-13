The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
John Oscar Bradford, 30, of 140 Laurel Ridge Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Captain R. Wiseman with felony sell/deliver Schedule VI controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI controlled substance, possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I controlled substance, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, misdemeanor two counts of possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bradford was issued a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 27, 2021.
Paul Mitchell Metcalf, 57, of 32 Murchison Ln. in Burnsville, was charged by Deputy A. Duncan with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon. Metcalf was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear on court on Jan. 27, 2021.
Citations issued, Cory Dean Bailey, 26, of 262 Walnut Ave. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle without being licensed as a driver by the division of motor vehicles. Bailey is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 24, 2021.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 35 inmates in McDowell County Jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 121 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had three inmate transports.
