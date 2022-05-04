The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Daniel Bobby Benfield, 42, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with failure to appear in court on traffic-related offenses. Benfield was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 4, 2022.
Holly Alicia Silvers, 36, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Lieutenant D. Holmes with two counts of misdemeanor assault on a government official. Silvers was issued a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 1, 2022.
Citations issued, Michael Edward Carson, 59, of Forest City, was cited by Detective A. Beam for possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Carson is scheduled to appear in court on June 8, 2022.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 34 inmates in McDowell County Jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 175 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had eight transports.
